Hootie & The Blowfish donate supplies for CCSD students despite concert cancellation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 13th annual Hootie & The Blowfish Homegrown Roundup concert was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, but the band made sure that Charleston County School District (CCSD) students still got school supplies.

The band, led by Lowcountry native Darius Rucker, donated supplies to Charleston Progressive Academy, James Simons Montessori School, Lambs Elementary School, and North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School.



Via CCSD

Pallets full of supplies like composition books and stationary will go to thousands of CCSD students.

Since 2007, the band has been providing supplies to CCSD Title I schools through the Homegrown Roundup concert.

The concert has been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.