Horse carriage companies suspend operations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three horse carriage tour companies in Charleston are pausing operations to help curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Charleston Carriage Works, Old South Carriage Company, and Palmetto Carriage Works are putting tours on hold until further notice.

A statement from the owner of Charleston Carriage Works read in part:

“None of us want to do this but we want to be part of the solution – not part of the problem. Our priority is keeping this community healthy and safe. And all of us need to do what we can to limit the duration – that is the key element.”

The companies are covering the cost of care for the horses out of pocket.

Several companies have already had to downsize, and all three expect more layoffs in the coming days. Each company assured that they “plan to rehire as many people as they can once the pandemic passes.”