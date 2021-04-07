Hospitality job fair a success for many Lowcountry job seekers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Job seekers in the hospitality industry got the chance to show their skills at a job fair on Wednesday. Around 40 employers were ready to hire at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Many Charleston hotels and restaurants are looking to expand their staffs to keep up with the demand as tourism season kicks off.

Hundreds of positions in the industry are available as pandemic restrictions are lifted and more people are traveling.

One potential employee says he was laid off a few weeks ago and attended Wednesday’s job fair to get back into the workforce.

“I didn’t want to go through the unemployment office to try and get a check, I’d rather just go ahead and be independent and get another job,” said Michael Howard, a father of four.

Armed with a stack of resumes and a positive attitude, Howard says several companies at the fair piqued his interest.

“A lot of them are interested and I fit the criteria. It’s just me now having to decide which one I want,” said Howard.

The first 100 people hired at the fair will get a $500 bonus. $250 will be added to the employees first paycheck and the other $250 will be given at the 90-day mark of employment.

One Lowcountry woman who landed a job during the fair says the bonus will help with paying her bills and taking care of her family including her three year old step-daughter.

Tatyanna Samuel was hired at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina

“I’m going to be operator slash front desk,” said Samuel.

She made the switch from food and beverage service looking to try something new.

Many employers say they have interviews lined up for the week ahead and the job fair was successful overall.

The fair was hosted by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association and Explore Charleston. The organizations say they’re planning another similar event in the near future.