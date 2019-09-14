Hotel ordinance could bring a limit on the amount of hotels built on the peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston is close to limiting the number of full-service hotels on the peninsula.

Currently, there is no limit for the number of new hotels built.

Earlier in the week, city council passed the second reading of a new ordinance.

It would only allow building four new hotels in Downtown Charleston.

City council must pass one more reading of the ordinance before it goes into effect.

This reading of the ordinance is expected when the council meets on Tuesday, September 24.

