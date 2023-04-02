AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A new emergency services training center is coming to Awendaw to improve firefighter training.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department, old shipping containers are being transformed into a training facility behind Fire Station Two.

The purpose of this facility is to practice search and rescue operations, hose/nozzle tactics, and conduct an SCBA confidence course.

Rather than fire, smoke machines are used to stimulate the effects of a real fire.

This facility will be at a near-zero cost to taxpayers. All items used in the facility were donated to the department by local firefighters.

“Our customers deserve the very best firefighters, and this is a great step to make sure that continues to happen,” AMFD said.