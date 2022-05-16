CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at Thomas C. Cario Middle School were awarded a 2022 King-Size Hershey Heartwarming Young Hero Grant to display empathy and inclusion.

The 2022 King-Size Hershey Heartwarming Young Hero Grant awarded the school $500.

According to Charleston County School District, the grant was used in Cario’s project, ‘Reaching over the river with KINDNESS‘ to partner with Morningside Middle School.

50 students from Cario as volunteers in the project on May 6.

Students prepare test survival kits (via CCSD)

Students hang encouraging signs (via CCSD)

Last semester, Morningside students saw improvement in their winter test scores and the Cario students want to encourage them during upcoming testing.

“The idea was to reach out to a sister school to raise morale and excitement the week of state testing,” Sheila Osborne, Instructional Coach at Cario, said.

Cario students lined the Morningside entrance with encouraging signs and posters. The students also deliver ‘test survival kits’ featuring positive letters, candy, pencils, and more.

“This brought classmates together that may not have otherwise interacted,” eighth-grader Angel Mitchell said. “It also gave us a chance to give back to our middle school peers who also may need that extra boost during testing week.”