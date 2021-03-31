How CCSD is going above and beyond to keep remote students engaged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and the Department of Alternative Programs and Services (DAP) are finding unique ways to ensure that students learning remotely remain engaged in learning.

Teams are going school by school identifying students learning remotely and contacting those in need of support.

Some students even received home visits, which “allowed school officials to discuss the barriers students were facing with remote learning and offer the needed support solutions.”

North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby, who is known for going above and beyond for his students, was unsurprisingly one of the educators making home visits. Celina Anthony, a Senior Instructional Program Consultant in CCSD’s Department of Federal Programs, said that North Charleston High School was “making a great effort to help students not only succeed academically, but emotionally.”

To do that, parents were specifically asked what DAP can do to support them and make sure their children are attending class, according to DAP Executive Director, Jennifer Coker.

DAP provided solutions such as enrolling students in community learning pods, providing WiFi devices, and providing food, housing, and school supplies.

After families were given the necessary supplies, attendence rates shot up.

“We learned that many families were simply having technology issues or needed school supplies. Housing and food are big problems as well and if a family is struggling with that, then school is not going to be a priority.” Jennifer Coker

Deer Park Middle School Principal Shanitra Deas summed up the project nicely, saying “we can’t do everything students and communities deserve, but students and communities deserve all that we can do.”