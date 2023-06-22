CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees approved new Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract on Wednesday, giving him a pay bump over his predecessors.

The board approved Dr. Gallien’s contract with a 6-3 vote following a contentious interview process that saw two other candidates withdraw their names from consideration.

Under the contract, Dr. Gallien will earn an annual salary of $275,000 for a two-year term ending on June 30, 2025. That figure is higher than current interim superintendent Don Kennedy’s salary of roughly $228,000 and former superintendent Gerrita Postlewait’s $226,000 annual salary.

In addition to the base salary, Dr. Gallien — who currently lives in Racine, Wisconsin — will be reimbursed for relocation expenses up to $10,000. He will also receive $3,000 per month for the first three months of his term to pay for housing in Charleston.

Other benefits of Dr. Gallien’s contract include a $1,000 per month vehicle allowance and the district paying all costs associated with a phone, laptop, tablet, or other necessary technology for the job. The district will also pay his memberships fees for three professional organizations — American Association of School Administrators, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, National Alliance of Black Educators — and one local civic organization of the superintendent’s choice.

Dr. Gallien will assume the top leadership position in the state’s second-largest school system of about 45,000 students on July 1.