CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host its third annual Financial Management Workshop series for youth and young adults in July.

“Money management is one of the most important skills we can teach our youth and young adults, and we’re excited to partner with Bank On Charleston to make that possible,” Mindy Sturm, director of the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families, said.

The City’s Virtual Financial Management Workshop Series is designed to teach young adults how to budget and save, about building credit, and how to manage money as an entrepreneur.

“This is a free, easily accessible opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of their finances, and we look forward to getting started,” Sturm said.

Organizers say each session will be recorded and made available for participants.

Attendees of each session will be entered in a raffle for a $100 gift card.

Sessions are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursdays from July 13 through August 3.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/aGb9x6UHpGrWU2sr9.