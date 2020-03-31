How the Detention Center is handling the COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) wants people to know that officials at the Al Cannon Detention Center are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

All inmates are screened for COVID-19 during the booking process, and all inmate and employee temperatures are taken upon entering the facility.

A cleaning crew has been hired to take care of the public areas, like the lobby, but since in-person visitations are suspended, it is rare that anyone is in the lobby.

Another team is responsible for sanitizing inmate housing units. To ensure all units are thoroughly sanitized, inmates are rotated on a repeated schedule so that unoccupied units can be cleaned.

The detention center has also obtained ionizers, which are being used to disinfect commonly touched surfaces such as door knobs.

So far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 at the detention center.