How the islands are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – As Tropical storm Isaias makes its way towards the South Carolina coast on Monday, beach communities spent the weekend preparing for what may come.

Leaders on the Isle of Palms say they are not overly concerned about this storm, mostly because it’s not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area.

The biggest suggestion that had was for swimmers to be aware of strong rip currents.

“We’ve been down this path before and of course, we go down this path at least once or twice every year,” said IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll.

Mayor Carroll said they now use a three-level alert system. So far, they have not increased their alert above their normal day setting for this storm.

“We have extra public safety department personnel on the fire department side out on the beach just because the rip currents were a little rough this morning.”

Meanwhile, Folly Beach’s Director of Public Safety, Chief Andrew Gilreath, said they are reaching out to places that are currently under construction on the island to prevent dangerous debris from flying during high winds associated with the storm.

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neill said they are also encouraging people to be aware of rip currents and warning people to stay inside during the storm to prevent injury.

COVID-19 does require some change in preparations, but many we spoke with believe this storm is just a test for larger storms.

“We’re lucky that this is probably more of a shake down preparation,” said Mayor Carroll. “Knowing that if we had to do our comms in different rooms, we would have a limit of no more than 10 people per room with social distancing taking place; it appears that we’re not gonna have to go that far this year thank goodness.”

Rip currents can be deadly. Mayor Carroll said nobody should be going out deeper than waist deep if they are not experienced with handling rip currents.

