CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County needs poll workers for the November midterms and election officials are piloting a new initiative to encourage participation.

The “Adopt a Polling Location” program allows non-partisan organizations to “adopt” a site by providing staff to serve as poll workers on Election Day.

Instead of paying the poll workers individually, the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will write a check to the organization so the funds can be reinvested into the community.

Organizations can earn up to $2,000 per each polling location it helps staff.

The following roles are available:

*Pay is denoted in parentheses.

1 Clerk: Lead poll manager, oversees the polling place and assigns roles ($260)

1 Assistant Clerk: Assists the clerk and can be trained to serve as Lead Clerk in the next election ($260)

5 Poll Managers: Greets voters, processes voters, and monitors scanners

In order to work as a clerk, the person must be registered to vote in Charleston County or in an adjoining county.

In order to work as a poll manager, the person must be registered to vote in South Carolina and may not be a candidate or the spouse, parent, child, brother, or sister of a candidate at any location where the candidate’s name appears on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and poll workers will need to be on-site at least one hour prior to opening (6 a.m.) to set and stay until after the polls close.

Charleston County election officials will provide the necessary two hours of training prior to Election Day.

For more information on how to apply, click here.