How to spot the “red flags” of an unhealthy relationship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Statistics show that over half of college students are unable to spot the signs of an unhealthy relationship. Tonight, an campus outreach organization at the College of Charleston held a workshop to educate students on the topic.

The organization is called S.C.O.P.E., which stands for College of Charleston’s Safe Campus Outreach Prevention and Education peer team. They aim to teach students about tough topics that may get left out of their classrooms.

Here is a summarized list of the Red Flags of an Unhealthy Relationship:

Intensity: Expressing over-the-top behavior that may make you feel uneasy. This could be shown by complimenting a lot or constant contact.

Guilting/Belittling: Finding any excuse to cause you guilt or make you feel bad about yourself.

Manipulation: Influencing your feelings, ignoring you to get their way, or convincing you to do something that you are not comfortable with.

Isolation: Trying to get you away from your friends and family or isolating you from your job, activities, etc.

Rage: If your partner is reactive in a way that scares you; physically, emotionally or mentally.

Deflecting Responsibility: Blaming their behavior on factors that have nothing to do with your relationship, not being able to take ownership for their actions.

Beyond these more blatant red flags, there were a few that were mentioned that may be a little less noticeable. One being using “I love you” as an excuse for their behavior.

One of the workshop atendees explained that she had been through similar situations in prior relationships.

“There are a lot of guys that after a fight will say ‘I love you’ to make it seem like it wasn’t that bad…and that’s just why they act like that, because they love you,” she says.

The class also made sure to highlight some qualities that typically show a healthy relationship. Those include trust, power balance, accountability, and communication.

S.C.O.P.E. holds events similar to tonight’s on a monthly basis. For more information, click here.