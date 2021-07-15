Here’s how you can help brides impacted by fire at Jean’s Bridal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An overnight fire at Mount Pleasant’s Lafayette Village Thursday left three local businesses in ruins.

Jean’s Bridal, which has outfitted countless Lowcountry brides over the years, lost its entire inventory to the fire.

Around 100 brides were immediately impacted, with their dresses going up in flames and wedding dates quickly approaching.

Within hours, the community began to rally around the business and the prides, with many women offering to donate their wedding dresses.

Pivotal Fitness in Park West pivoted their focus to organizing a wedding supply drive, collecting dresses and tuxedos to help those in need.

Richard Johnson, General Manager of Pivotal Fitness Park West, said he recalled how stressful it was his wedding week and cannot fathom facing an obstacle like this. “We just wanted to make somebody’s day better, just a little bit,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he wants to make clear that all items are welcome.

No matter how old the dress is, how long it’s been. People were calling like, ‘is it okay that it’s 20 years old?’ Whatever you’ve got. Richard Johnson, GM Pivotal Fitness Park West

The drive will continue through next Thursday and priority will be given to those whose weddings are in the nearest future.

Dresses, tuxedos, and accessories will be accepted by reception inside. Brides and Grooms are encouraged to simply stop by to see the inventory.

Pivotal Fitness Park West is located at 3301 Stockdale St., Mt Pleasant, SC 29466.