How you can help community members save the historic Coinhoy Meeting Tree

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Cainhoy Meeting Tree, a historic live oak tree at the corner of Clements Ferry Road and Cainhoy Road, is scheduled to be cut down next week.

Removal of the tree is part of the Clements Ferry Road widening project.

Those working to protect the tree are encouraging members of the community to write letters to both Charleston and Berkeley City Councils to help save the tree from ruin.

Leaders with the Coastal Conservation League say the oak is estimated to be about 300 years old.

“For as long as anyone can remember, it has served as a meeting place for folks traveling to Charleston from scattered historic settlement communities like Huger and Jack Primus,” said Robby Maynor, Berkeley County Project Manager, Coastal Conservation League. “It’s suspected that the tree’s roots stretch all the way to antebellum days when enslaved people would secretly gather under the tree to visit loved ones they were forcibly separated from and exchange news.”

Those who want the tree protected believe the Clements Ferry Road widening path can be easily altered at little cost.

“Residents have been begging officials to preserve the Cainhoy Meeting Tree for years, but so far, they have not listened,” said Maynor. “Let’s turn out to the peaceful protest and use our collective voice to save the Cainhoy Meeting Tree—a symbol of all the things that make the South Carolina Lowcountry one of the most special places on Earth.”

The Coastal Conservation League says there are two ways you lend your voice to preserving the tree:

1: Use a provided template to write and send a letter to Berkeley and Charleston City Council urging them to save the Cainhoy Meeting Tree. (more here)

2: Attend a peaceful protest to save the tree on February 7th – Feb 12th (click here for details)