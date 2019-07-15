How you can learn about plans to alleviate flooding in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday is your chance to learn more about efforts to alleviate flooding issues here in the Lowcountry.

Monday night will begin a series of Dutch Dialogues events happening throughout the month of July. The Dutch Dialogues is comprised of national and international flooding experts, city officials, non-profit partners along with people living in the community who are focused on designing and developing flooding solutions.

At the meeting, you at home will get the chance to meet with the team and provide feedback on their progress.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the meetings are designed to find solutions to alleviate flooding we see regularly, but it’s also a way to learn about how you can help.

“This week-long meeting will bring specific recommendations for our community,” Mayor Tecklenburg said. “Not just for those four areas with projects and ideas about making a place for water and managing water, but also how everyday citizens can contribute and be a part of the solution.”

Monday night’s meeting is just one of two happening during the week. On Wednesday, experts from Amsterdam will host a Rainproof Presentation and Open House at the Clemson Design Center on East Bay Street.

“We’ll be having experts from Amsterdam tell us about how whole neighborhoods are involved in the concept ‘every drop counts,'” Mayor Tecklenburg said. “And you might do something like my wife and I have done here, in our yard… Create a rain garden, where we try to capture every drop of water that falls on our yard so that it doesn’t go out into the street and into the drain system.”

Monday night’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Crosstowne Church.