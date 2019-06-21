How you can participate in the Cynthia Graham Hurd Summer Book Club

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is honoring the memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd with a summer book club.

Hurd was a 31-year-old veteran of the Charleston County Public Library who was killed in the shooting at Mother Emanuel back in 2015.

“Cynthia was very passionate about providing equitable access to education,” said Darlene Jackson, a colleague of Cynthia’s and the Deputy Director of CCPL. “We believe this will continue to keep her legacy alive in enhancing literacy and the understanding of social and community issues.”

The library officially announced the launch of the new book club for teens in her memory Friday morning.

Participants in grades 6-12 will highlight literary work that focuses on social justice issues. The South Carolina Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation will provide free copies of the books for the teens registered in the program.

Those participating will have about one month to read each book and then discuss the books at their chosen location: The Main Library at 68 Calhoun Street, or the Cynthia Hurd/St. Andrews Library at 1735 N. Woodmere Drive in Charleston.

The book club will run from September 2019 to September 2020. Registration is limited to 25 participants per location.

This program is in partnership with the Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation, led by Malcolm Graham, Cynthia’s brother, and made possible by Melvin Graham, who is also the brother of Cynthia Graham Hurd.

During the announcement, Barnes and Noble donated books and presented a check for the book drive.

For more information about the book club and to find out how to register, visit www.ccpl.org/cghbookclub.