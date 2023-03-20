RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will hold an event on Saturday to help recover stolen trailers in the community.

Residents can get “owner-applied numbers” stamped on their trailers, free of charge on March 25.

The owner-applied number will be engraved on the trailer frame in a secondary hidden location, increasing the likelihood of recovery and complicating the process of trading and selling stolen property.

If trailer owners also know their trailer’s VIN or serial number, the chances of recovery are even greater, CCSO said.

Trailer VIN and serial numbers will also be entered into the CCSO records system at the event.

“Last week, Charleston County detectives recovered TWO stolen trailers. One of those trailers was stamped which helped detectives identify it as belonging to the victim in the theft,” CCSO said.

The event will be held on March 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at EB Ellington Elementary School at 5540 Old Jacksonboro Road in Ravenel.