JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all of Santa’s little helpers! You can help spread a little cheer at one of the Lowcountry’s biggest (and brightest) holiday traditions.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is looking for people to serve in a variety of open positions at this year’s Holiday Festival of Lights at James Island County Park.

Applicants are encouraged to view open positions online. There are many opportunities for ages 16 and up, and all candidates must be willing to work evenings.

Available opportunities include positions at the festival gift shops, concession stands, front gate, and other locations within the Holiday Festival of Lights. Maintenance positions are also available.

Officials with Charleston County Parks say pay begins at $15 an hour. And while the festival opens next month, people are encouraged to apply now.

“In addition to a fun work environment, flexible schedule and competitive pay, Charleston County Parks employees receive many great benefits. These include free admission to all Charleston County Parks and facilities, discounts on food and gift shop items, free pedal boat and bike rentals, an employee ID that offers free admission to other local attractions in the Charleston area, and much more,” park leaders say.

To search positions or apply online, please click here.