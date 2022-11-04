CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after the remains of a man were discovered in a home destroyed by a fire in Hollywood late Thursday night.

CCSO along with firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at an Edgar Tumbleson Road residence around 11:30 p.m. to find a mobile home fully involved and human remains inside the home.

“Investigators determined that electricity had been shut off at the home,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

At this time, there is no indication of arson or foul play.

The identity of the deceased victim is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

Editor’s Note: This is developing with updates to come as we learn more. Count on 2 for updates.