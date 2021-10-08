Human trafficking task force seeking Guardians ad Litem in Charleston family courts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration opened Friday for attorneys and certified Guardians ad Litem (GALs) to assist with possible human trafficking cases in Charleston County family courts.

The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force will train attorneys and certified GALs on “what human trafficking entails, the resources available to victims, and how to conduct a fact-finding investigation that will be documented in a formal report filed with the court.”

The GALs will advocate for children that the court believes are at high risk of trafficking.

The reports created by the GALs will be used by the judge both in adjudicating the case and in identifying next steps for the victims.

