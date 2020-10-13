Hundreds gather for “worship protest” in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Christian group called ‘Let Us Worship” drew a big crowd at the Exchange Park in Ladson on Monday night. While Centers for Disease Control guidelines were highly encouraged; they were not required.

Brandon Lake, a worship leader at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant, says he just wants everyone attending to “do what makes them comfortable.”





“I’m not the mask police personally but we just hope that everybody stays safe and if you’re worried about that keep your distance. And hopefully everybody will be safe,” he says.

The group’s main goal is to exercise their religious freedom in the biggest capacity they can. According to Let Us Worship’s founder, Sean Feucht, says the rights of Christians have been under attack from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Powerful politicians and social media giants have engaged in unchartered abuses of religious liberty, silencing the faithful, banning our voices, and outright attacking our God-given right to declare His goodness,” he says.

Feucht has been leading rallies all over the country and says hundreds, if not thousands, have been attending. He often compares these gatherings to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been happening this year.

Many have been asking why the group is encouraging people to gather during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Lake says that he thinks there is no better time than right now.

“Really the most important thing we can do right now in this season is turn to worship because it shifts our perspective it shifts our situation. But, if nothing else, it shifts our perspective onto Jesus instead of the chaos that’s going on right now,” he says.

Let Us Worship has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The group is making a few more stops over the next 2 weeks before their big rally in Washington D.C. on October 25th. For more on the group, click here.