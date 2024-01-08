CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of paid poll workers are needed in Charleston County for the upcoming presidential preference primaries.

The first Democratic presidential primary in the nation will be held in South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 3 and the Republican primary follows on Saturday, Feb 24.

President Biden will appear on the Democratic primary ballot along with Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

Seven names will appear on the Republican primary ballot including former President Donald Trump, former SC Governor Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie.

Before those elections, the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BVRE) announced it is officering hundreds of paid positions to citizens who are interested in serving during the historic events.

Poll workers are paid $200 for each election they work.

“Being a poll worker is not just a job, it’s a duty. It’s a chance to uphold democracy, to protect the rights of your fellow citizens, and to make a difference in your community,” said BVRE Executive Director Isaac Cramer. “You are not only serving the country on Election Day, you are empowering its people. We need your help to ensure a successful experience for all eligible voters.”

Various roles are available to poll workers of all abilities, including greeting voters, checking voters in, and overseeing the curbside voting process.

Those who are interested in serving as a poll worker must be a registered voter in South Carolina, or age 16 or 16. You’ll also need to complete online and in-person training and be ready to work for the entirety of Election Day.

Applicants should also be nonpartisan and neutral while working and election. Prior experience is not required, and training is provided by BVRE’s precinct team.

Apply now by visiting CHSVotes.gov, email the precinct team at electionworkers@charlestoncounty.org, or call 843-744-8683. You can also get a poll worker application at BVRE’s headquarters in North Charleston (4340 Corporate Road).