Hunley launches new visitor experience

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley attraction is fully reopening, complete with a new visitor experience.

The new experience “uses cutting edge digital animation, live footage, and a light show to better tell the story of the Hunley through the centuries.”

The full reopening comes exactly one year after the attraction partly reopened, after closing due to the pandemic.

Along with 7,500 square feet of exhibits, The Hunley is located in a “a working conservation laboratory.”

The exhibit is open Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Hunley was “the world’s first successful combat submarine.” On February 17, 1864, it sunk the USS Housatonic, then signaled to shore that the mission was successful.

After the mission, the Hunley never returned to shore; “the submarine and her crew of eight mysteriously vanished… lost at sea for over a century.”

In 1995, the submarine was located off the coast of Charleston and raised from the sea.