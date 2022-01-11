I-26 signage work near Port Access Road prompting overnight lane closures, beginning Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal-Port Access Road should plan for single-lane closures happening Thursday evening.

The lane closures will happen on the outer lanes of I-26 eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 217 and 219, beginning at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning.

The closures are happening so crews can update the overhead signage lighting. The signage work will be rescheduled if crews cannot complete it between Thursday and Friday.

Construction operations are also weather-dependent.

Crews are advising motorists to look for barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows in the construction zone. In addition, drivers should use caution when driving through the area or consider using an alternate route.