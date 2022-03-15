CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of I-26 near the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal-Port Access Road should plan for lane closures starting Tuesday evening.

The lane and ramp closures will happen on I-26 between exits 219 and 216 for crews to place signage.

Crews are advising motorists of the following closures:

Thursday, March 15

Closures will begin at 7 p.m. on the outer lanes of I-26 eastbound and westbound, with dual lane closure happening on the eastbound side from exit 216B to Cosgrove Avenue.

Closures on the eastbound and westbound sides will end at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the next morning, respectfully.

Wednesday, March 16

Closures will begin at 7 p.m. on the outer lanes of I-26 eastbound, with exit 217 onto Meeting Street and exit 219 onto Port Access Road both being shut down.

The eastbound lane closure will end at 5 a.m. the next morning.

The closures happening on March 16 will repeat on Thursday, March 17.

Crews are advising motorists to look for barricades, cones, signs, and flashing arrows in the construction zone. In addition, drivers should use caution when driving through the area or consider using an alternate route.