CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are working a morning crash on I-526 eastbound.

According to Charleston Police, the crash involved a moped and another vehicle.

The crash happened Tuesday morning, just before the Westmoreland Bridge, and prompted the closure of one lane.

Traffic cameras show police working the scene.

Authorities are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

Editor’s Note: This is developing and we are working to learn more. Count on 2 for updates.