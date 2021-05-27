“I was feeling lucky” North Charleston man wins $300K on lottery ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From dream to reality! A man who dreamed of winning the lottery purchased a ticket the next day… winning him $300,000.

“I was feeling lucky that day,” he told officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner said he was on the way to work when he stopped at the Rania Mart on Stall Road in North Charleston and purchased a lottery ticket for $10.00.

He scratched the ticket while sitting in the parking lot and was thrilled when he saw the winning result.

The man told lottery officials that he called out of work and drove to Columbia to collect his prize.

“I got lucky,” he said. “This is life changing.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 780,000 to leave three top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Money Maker game, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Rania Mart LLC in North Charleston received a commission of $3,000 for selling the ticket.