IAAM hosts meet and greet with Memorial Gardens designer and educator

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum held a meet and greet on Friday with the featured artist designer and educator of its Memorial Gardens

Walter Hood was picked to bring to life the International African American Memorial Gardens honoring and interpreting the history and stories of the enslaved Africans who disembarked on the sacred land of which the museum will be built on.

The president and CEO of the museum said the memorial garden is important to the museum campus.

“There is a greater than 99% probability that all living African Americans have at least one ancestor who landed here,” said Michael B. Moore. “So, it’s just a powerful space, and we are grateful we have an amazing group of people helping us to build this project.”

He went on to say: “Walter, who is our landscape architect, just brings a world-class experience to help interpret these grounds.“

The International African American Museum will teach visitors the history of slaves coming through Charleston and encourage you to explore the historic houses, plantations, buildings and other sites that speak to African American Heritage.