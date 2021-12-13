IAAM launches school supply drive to help CCSD teachers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum (IAAM) on Monday announces their inaugural community school supply drive to help provide free school supplies for educators within the Charleston County School District.

The launch of the community school supply drive in partnership with Teachers’ Supply Closet, which helps to provide resources for Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester County teachers. The partnership with IAAM aims to help teachers within CCSD.

“As an institution with a commitment to education and outreach, it was important for the museum to make a commitment to our local educational partners. Teachers work tirelessly and have continued to engage and educate their students, even in the midst of a global pandemic,” says museum Director of Education Rev. DeMett Jenkins.

Teachers from 59 Tri-county schools can go to the Teachers’ Supply Closet to shop for supplies for free. The museum encourages the community to donate necessary resources for teachers who have to pay for school supplies on their own.

“These teachers deserve the support of their community. This is a unique opportunity for us all to come together and address the critical needs of one of our most vulnerable and underappreciated communities,” Rev. Jenkins said.

Teachers’ Supply Closet is looking to collect essential supplies including backpacks, calculators, compasses, composition books, and more.

A full list of requested supplies and donation locations can be found here.