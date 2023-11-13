CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Halls Management Group celebrates the 30th anniversary of their restaurant Slightly North of Broad (SNOB).

SNOB will celebrate their anniversary by opening the vault to some of its most celebrated dishes alongside current favorites during the week of Dec. 4 – 10.

The restaurant was founded on Dec. 1993 by Dick Elliot, Chef Frank Lee and David Marconi. From the moment the doors opened SNOB was at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement.

The Halls family acquired the restaurant back in 2015 and added it to their remarkable restaurant portfolio.

“We are blessed to steward this iconic Charleston venue with its vibrant dining experience guests have come to love,” said Tommy Hall, Proprietor and CEO of Hall Management Group. “30 years is an impressive accomplishment for any restaurant and this milestone would not be possible without the tireless dedication of our SNOB team, unwavering support from our guests, and the passion for exceptional food Chef Russ and his kitchen crew bring to the table every single day.”

SNOB remains one of the top restaurants in Charleston bringing in a loyal following of local regulars. Their unique tasting palette of French flair and southern-style offerings continues the evolution of SNOB while also staying true to its roots.