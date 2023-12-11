CHARLESTON CO., S.C. (WCBD)- A new report released by the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council reveals the most common recurring charge in Charleston County is related to firearms.

From January to October of this year, over 740 people were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center for unlawful carrying of a firearm, a charge that’s been the most common for two years in Charleston County.

The frequency of unlawful carrying charges is nothing new in Charleston County.

“For our annual report from last year it was the top leading charge and then the prior two years it was in the top five,” CJCC Research Manager, Dr. Ashleigh Wojslawowicz said.

The CJCC says the call to action is stronger than ever.

“To better understand not only why we’re seeing this charge, but what are the ramifications and the snowball effects,” Wojslawowicz said.

The CJCC says gathering the data is the first step to improving this issue, but it’s not enough.

“It’s not answering why, and that’s really where we need the community and other stakeholders to come together to be able to better navigate what’s happening in our county,” Wojslawowicz said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office agreeing, illegal firearms are a problem here in the Lowcountry, one they’re working diligently to solve.

“We have a difficult task in enforcing the laws and making sure that we respect people’s rights and when people are using firearms illegally it inherently makes our job more dangerous,” Public Information Officer with CCSO, Amber Allen said.

Saying it takes a lot of resources and jail space in the Al Cannon Detention Center, for something 100% preventable

Allen said, “We’re going to do what we can in keeping the community safe, but it’s also on the community to follow these laws.”

The CJCC says their next steps are to work with different agencies to figure out which specific neighborhoods and areas are seeing these charges happen.