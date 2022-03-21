CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hate Ends Now tour is bringing an immersive Holocaust exhibit to two Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches.

Participants will climb inside an exact replica of a cattle car used to transport Jews during the Holocaust.

Once inside, viewers will experiences “a 360 degree immersive 3D multi-media journey” that follows the stories of two Holocaust survivors as they were transported to concentration camps. The exhibit will also explore in a broader context the events of the Holocaust.

The exhibit will be at the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library on March 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will be at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library on March 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CCPL says that the event is not recommended for children under 12.