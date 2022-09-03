NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
Each competitor will be provided with the same meat to ensure a fair baseline. From there, competitors are free to get as creative or stay as traditional as they want to make their sauce stand out.
Participating sauce makers include:
- The Motley Chew
- Billy’s SLAPP’N Sauce
- Rising Smoke, Kees Kitchen
- Sea Monster Sauces
- SWAMP tonic
- Cox BBQ Sauce
- Dog & Duck
- Mo Mo Sauce, Smoke-N-Out
- Chipper Dog BBQ
- Smokin’ Coals
- Ogre Sauces
- Loyal Dogs LLC
- J-Bones of Carolina Kitchen
- High to Lowcountry BBQ, Baps Catering
- Gar Sauce
- Julz’s Creations
- Lillie’s of Charleston
- Zach’s Sandwich Shack
- Big Shon’s Everything BBQ
Winners in different categories will be determined after a taste test.
The event will also feature additional food trucks, drinks, a corn hole competition, kids activities, and live entertainment from Chris Boone, Lauren Hall, Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans, Lafaye, Chris Boone, and DJ Natty Heavy.
Tickets are $40 ahead of time and $45 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Admission includes a sampling of all the sauces.
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.