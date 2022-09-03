NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.

Each competitor will be provided with the same meat to ensure a fair baseline. From there, competitors are free to get as creative or stay as traditional as they want to make their sauce stand out.

Participating sauce makers include:

Winners in different categories will be determined after a taste test.

The event will also feature additional food trucks, drinks, a corn hole competition, kids activities, and live entertainment from Chris Boone, Lauren Hall, Ben Fagan & The Holy City Hooligans, Lafaye, Chris Boone, and DJ Natty Heavy.

Tickets are $40 ahead of time and $45 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. Admission includes a sampling of all the sauces.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.