Inaugural Charleston Memorial Stair Climb happening in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first Charleston Memorial Stair Climb will be held at the North Charleston Coliseum on June 19.

The event is to honor the 412 first responders lost in the line of duty on September 11, 2001.

First responders and civilians from the Lowcountry and around the United States will meet at the North Charleston Coliseum, beginning the climb at 8:46 a.m. sharp. The goal is to have 412 participants, each climbing 110 flights — the same number of flights as first responders climbed by first responders on 9/11.

Each climber will receive information about one of the fallen 412 “so each climber will know who they are specifically climbing for.”

The event raises funds for different beneficiaries each year — all of which are related to first responders. This year’s primary beneficiary is the Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team.

Click here to register.