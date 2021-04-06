Inaugural Military Salute Regatta to be held in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Ocean Racing Association (CORA) on Tuesday announced that the inaugural Military Salute Regatta will be held in the Charleston Harbor on June 26.

The event is to honor active-duty military members and veterans, and get them involved with sailing. CORA Rear Commodore Charlie Lent said that the organization wants “to recognize and salute those that serve in a special way, while introducing them to the sport of sailing.” He went on to say “sailors in Charleston and the southeast hold a special place in their hearts for these heroes, and we want them to know that.”

Active-duty military members and veterans will serve as crew members on racing and non-racing sailboats. Those that prefer to watch will have access to the Charleston Princess excursion vessel.

Civilian spectators can watch from many spots around the Charleston Harbor, including Waterfront Park and Battery Point.

Military can register here and sailboats can register here.