Inclusive event ‘Holiday Hoedown’ for those with special needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Miracle League and Charleston County Parks have been hosting their “Holiday Hoedown” since 2012. It’s an opportunity for those with special needs and their families to have an inclusive holiday celebration.

Since it is the season of holiday parties, Charleston County Park officials say that they want everyone to have a chance to celebrate.

“We found that there was a need in our community for events like this,” says Festival and Event Manager Melissa Bernhardt. “It’s just a really great time for people to come out and enjoy the night.”​

She says that the event has grown over the last 7 years. The party is held at Cypress Hall at Wannamaker County Park; which has a spacious dance floor to accommodate those in wheel chairs.

The dance floor was packed for the entire night. “You’ll see the wobble, the chicken dance, the cha-cha slide- everything in between,” says Bernhardt.

Between the pizza, music, and special guests of Santa and Mrs. Claus; it’s an event that reminds you of what’s important this time of year.

The Summerville Miracle League puts on many events that focus on inclusivity throughout the year. If you want to see more events from the Summerville Miracle League, click here.