SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island town leaders are reminding residents and visitors to be vigilant when it comes to coyotes after at least two dogs were attacked earlier this spring.

The attacks come amid an increase in coyote sightings on the island. Town Administrator Andy Benke said they’ve seen more coyotes moving around within the last four weeks.

In the attacks, Benke said the dogs were either on a beach path or out on the beach itself.

“Dogs and coyotes are sort of the same canine background, so the pet might think the coyotes are another dog and go up to greet it, and the coyote is a wild animal so there will be an unfriendly interaction when the two meet,” he said.

According to recent records from the town, a citizen reported that a pack of four coyotes attacked another person’s dog during the morning of March 19 near Station 26. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Another complaint was received on March 23 after a person said a coyote attacked her dog while they were walking on the beach between Station 23 and 24. The dog was off-leash when the attack happened that morning.

“What we want people to understand is they’re not going to go away. DNR (South Carolina Department of Natural Resources) tells us it’s not possible to eliminate coyotes,” Benke said. “So, it’s important that we learn to live with the coyotes and to make sure coyotes are intimidated and fear human presence.”

If you see a coyote, Benke suggests trying to scare the animal off.

“Whistle at them, throw rocks at them, chase them away if at all possible. Then call the police and certainly if there is an aggressive interaction with the animal, the town needs to know that so we can properly track the animal and possibly trap and remove them,” he said.

If a dog is attacked by a coyote, you are encouraged to call the town and get the dog checked out immediately.

“We’ll send our folks out, try to lend assistance … it’s important the town knows where the coyote interaction occurred and how aggressive it was,” Benke added.

Benke said coyotes commonly roam in the early mornings and late afternoons when the animals are looking for food. “They are opportunistic feeders, so they are out looking for a meal,” he warned.

Wildlife Biologist Jay Butfilosku with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recently discussed the issue of coyotes on the island during a Sullivan’s Island town council meeting held Tuesday night.

He said coyote breeding takes place once a year in the winter, typically from January to March and can produce a litter of 4-7 pups between April and May.