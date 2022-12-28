NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday.

The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning.

The animal society estimated the French Bulldog was between 1-3 years old.

“She was left to die in a cardboard box with a life-threatening injury. When our surgical team found her at 7am she was rushed into surgery and her life was saved,” the animal society said.

They said the female dog was barely clinging to life and unable to move when she was discovered.

A report from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said three individuals in a pickup truck were responsible for leaving the injured dog at the gate, based on their initial investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should contact authorities by calling 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and leave an anonymous tip at 843-554-1111.

Charleston Animal Society Charleston Animal Society Charleston Animal Society

Animal advocates with the Charleston Animal Society remind members of the community that it is illegal to abandon an animal and said there are alternatives to leaving them to die in a box.

“If you know someone who is struggling to care for their animal, please help them to get the resources they need,” the animal society said.