CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after an injured woman was found in a Charleston County roadway.

News 2 learned the woman was found laying on the road along Woodland Shores Road and Riverland Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“Deputies are working to determine the nature of her injuries,” the sheriff’s office told News 2.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.