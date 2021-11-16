Inmate found guilty in brutal prison attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announces on Tuesday that federal inmate George Hall was convicted after charges connected to a violent prison assault

Officials say that a trial found that Hall attacked another inmate using a homemade prison weapon put together with a prison belt and metal combination lock. Hall struck the victim multiple times in the face and head area and kept hitting him after he fell to the ground.

The victim suffered numerous lacerations, a fractured skull, and a subarachnoid hemorrhage. The victim was found by prison officials bleeding in his cell leaving a trail of blood from the location of the attack.

The victim survived and was hospitalized for multiple nights and suffered permanent scarring and temporary hearing loss.

Video footage revealed that the victim never struck Hall or retaliated and said that he never made any contact with Hall before the attack.

Hall was serving a 25-year prison sentence for the attempted murder of a U.S. Postal carrier in Florida in 1993. He was found guilty by the jury on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury and assault resulting in serious injuries.

Hall faces upwards to ten years in federal prison.