Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 released, jail undergoing sanitation procedure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Sunday, officials at the Al Cannon Detention Center announced that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, a judge ordered that the inmate be released to self-isolate at home.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the inmate had been in the facility for three weeks, and received a COVID-19 screening on March 30. He passed the screening and became an inmate worker. On April 3, he began showing symptoms and “was immediately isolated and tested.”

35 inmates from the infected inmate’s housing unit are being isolated and observed for at least 14 days.

A sanitation crew was brought in on Monday and sanitized “all areas of concern.” CCSO says that over the next few days, the crew will sanitize the entire detention center.