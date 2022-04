CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Female inmates at Al Cannon Detention Center began yoga classes in early April to work towards resiliency and self-discovery.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the yoga classes are trauma-informed and mindfulness-based.

Self-recognition and resiliency are important to support these women while in the corrections center.

CCSO deputies are responsible for bringing programming like this to the Detention Center.