CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working on a new project to improve infrastructure in Downtown Charleston.

Flooded streets in the area can cut off nearly one quarter of the peninsula from fire stations, police departments, three major hospitals, and other vital services.

The Spring/Fishburne flood tunnel will create an underground pathway to reduce flooding on the Crosstown.

Excess water would be collected from a roughly 600-acre area on both side of the Septima P. Clark Parkway and would be funneled down through a deep tunnel system.

The water will then be pumped out by pumps capable of moving one million gallons of water in less than three minutes.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said that it is a “world class drainage project,” expected to be completed in 2023.