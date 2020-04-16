Inside look at Roper Hospital’s COVID-19 testing lab

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Roper hospital went live with their in-house COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

The test now takes 45 minutes to receive results as opposed to the original 10 days.

As of now testing is being done at Roper Hospital and Bon Securs Hospital. Next week testing will also be done at Roper Saint Francis Berkeley Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital.

Once all sites are running Roper will have the capability to test up to 300 cases a day.

The in-house testing is primarily for patients who come to the E.R.

Once the nasopharyngeal specimen is taken by the provider it is placed in a viral transport media and delivered to the lab. All work is done under the biological safety hood. Part of the specimen is mixed in the cuvette which is where the reaction will take place. The cuvette is placed in the analyzer and in 45 minutes a result of detected or not detected will appear.

“I think it’s just made a game changer, especially for our emergency rooms and the emergency room physicians there just so they have as much information as we can give them at the point that they need to make a decision about the patient.” Vanessa Shamrock, Dir. of Laboratory Services for Roper Saint Francis Healthcare

Roper will keep the COVID-19 on site testing equipment to use for potential future cases.