INSIDE LOOK: New MUSC hospital

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavillion will open it’s doors to patients on Saturday.

200 patients will be transferred starting at 7 am.

The transfer will be conducted in four tracks where patients will be transported by 30 ambulances.

“Those four tracks of patients are going to be simultaneously going from one building to this building all being coordinated simultaneously to know where the patients are en route and to know they are safely received with sending teams and receiving teams,” said Mark Scheurer, Chief Medical Officer at MUSC.

Starting at 4 am Ashley Avenue and Bee Street will be closed for the transfer of patients.

Adults visiting the Emergency Department on Saturday should enter at the Johnathan Lucas Garage.

The hospital is 625,000 sq feet.

The Shawn Jenkins Hospital features a playroom on every floor in addition to eh play atrium on the seventh floor.

Oncology is located on the tenth floor since MUSC says oncology patients typically have the longest stay, so they deserve the best views.

Patient artwork is incorporated all across the hospital.

“You know a children’s hospital is the best reflection of a community,” said Scheurer.

In the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavillion each room is private and twenty percent larger than the size of the old hospital.

There are 36 mother-baby rooms, 17 labor, and delivery rooms and two rooms specific for c-sections.

New moms can use the stork elevator which can only be used to go from the ground floor to the 4th-floor Women’s Pavillion.

MUSC has the largest neonatal unit in the state and the only level 4 NICU in the state.

“It’s a building designed by patients and families, and by people who take care of kids and mothers, so everything about it has been designed thoughtfully to make sure the experience of those folks.. both the staff and the patients are first,” said Scheurer.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Saturday moms in labor should go to the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavillion.

Both labor and delivery units will be operating.