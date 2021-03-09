Insomnia Cookies hosting Grand Opening PJ Party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The newly opened Insomnia Cookies on King Street will host a PJ Party on Saturday as part of the grand opening celebration.

Free delivery will be offered within the Charleston area all day.

Anyone who visits the store can receive one free cookie, no purchase necessary, during business hours.

From noon to 8:00 p.m., the first 25 in-store customers will receive a free Lil’ Dipper and a mystery gift card. All customers will receive a free scoop of ice cream with their purchase.

From 8:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m., customers that wear PJ’s to the store will receive a free 6-pack with any purchase.

There will also be a milk pong competition. Winners will receive vouchers and swag.