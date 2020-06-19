Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force to survey flood-prone neighborhoods on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force Committee will visit several local neighborhoods affected by flooding on Friday.

Elected officials and engineers will be speaking with homeowners and looking for solutions to mitigate flooding in these neighborhoods.

The goal is to bring all agencies, which have easements or right-of-ways in Charleston County, together to solve problems within existing budgets to help with the flooding.

The task force will first meet on James Island at 9:00 a.m. before traveling to various other neighborhoods throughout the southern portion of Charleston County.