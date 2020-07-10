International African American Museum to hold ‘topping off’ ceremony on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The final beam will be put in place Friday at the International African American Museum.

It is being built on Gadsden’s Wharf in downtown Charleston where many enslaved Africans once entered the United States.

Community members gathered to sign that beam on Thursday in a special ceremony.

“This is a way for the community to take part and really, really leave their mark in a way that would be meaningful for time to come,” said the museum’s COO, Dr. Elijah Heyward III.

Friday’s “topping off” ceremony will be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m.

WATCH HERE: Facebook.com/IAAMusem/live

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and current Mayor John Tecklenburg will be among the guests.