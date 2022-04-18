CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) on Monday provided an update on the investigation into a February 7 fire that devastated a West Ashely apartment complex.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) was called in to investigate the fire at the Palms Apartments that displaced nearly 180 people.

Severe damage to the buildings made it difficult for investigators to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

According to CFD, ATF was supposed to complete the investigation and report in approximately 30 days. However, “about three to four weeks after [the Palms Apartment fire], the team was deployed to a major incident in Indiana,” delaying the completion of the report.

According to a sister station in Indiana, the ATF was deployed to investigate a March 18 fire at a Walmart distribution complex.

CFD said that once ATF submits its report, CFD’s team, “which includes CFD, [the Charleston Police Department], and the local ATF office,” will “determine what additional actions can be taken.”